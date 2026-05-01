<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iim-bangalore">Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore</a> has once again emerged as India’s highest-ranked business school in the QS Executive MBA Rankings 2026, even though it has seen a slight drop in its global position this year.</p><p>In the latest rankings, IIM Bangalore has been placed at 64th position globally, and remains the only Indian institute to feature in the top 100. This continues its strong run as the country’s leading institute for executive management education over the years.</p><p><strong>IIM Bangalore continues to lead in India</strong></p><p>Even with a dip from last year’s global rank, IIM Bangalore continues to hold a clear lead among Indian business schools in the executive MBA category.</p><p>The QS rankings assess institutions based on several parameters, including career outcomes, employer reputation, diversity, executive profile, and thought leadership. In these areas, IIM Bangalore has maintained strong performance.</p><p>The institute has been ranked 42nd globally in Employer Reputation and 47th globally in Career Outcomes.</p>.QS Rankings 2026: IISc, IIM-B, MAHE among top performers from Karnataka.<p>These rankings indicate that the institute continues to enjoy strong trust among employers, along with solid placement outcomes and career growth for its graduates. Its alumni network and industry connections also play a key role in sustaining this performance.</p><p><strong>Only Indian institute in the global top 100</strong></p><p>This year, a total of seven Indian business schools have been featured in the QS Executive MBA Rankings. However, IIM Bangalore is the only one to make it to the global top 100, underlining its strong position internationally.</p><p>Other Indian institutes included in the rankings are:</p><ol><li><p>Indian School of Business</p></li><li><p>Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode</p></li><li><p>Indian Institute of Management Indore</p></li><li><p>Institute of Management Technology Ghaziabad</p></li><li><p>Woxsen School of Business</p></li><li><p>Indian Institute of Management Ranchi</p></li></ol><p>While this shows that more Indian institutions are gaining global visibility, the fact that only one has entered the top 100 highlights the gap that still exists in terms of global competitiveness.</p>.Placements: Record-breaking 664 offers to 596 students, says IIMB.<p><strong>Global leaders continue to dominate</strong></p><p>At the international level, the top positions in the rankings continue to be held by well-established institutions:</p><p>Rank 1: University of Oxford Saïd Business School</p><p>Rank 2: HEC Paris</p><p>Rank 3: MIT Sloan School of Management</p><p>Institutions from Europe and the United States continue to dominate the top of the rankings, largely due to their strong global networks, research output, international exposure, and employer recognition.</p><p><strong>What this means for Indian aspirants</strong></p><p>For candidates in India looking at executive MBA programmes, IIM Bangalore continues to be the strongest option with global recognition.</p><p>At the same time, the rankings suggest that while Indian business schools are becoming more visible internationally, there is still scope to improve in areas such as diversity, global exposure, and research influence.</p>