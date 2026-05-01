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QS MBA Rankings 2026: IIM Bangalore remains the top B-school in India, 64th globally

The institute has been ranked 42nd globally in Employer Reputation and 47th globally in Career Outcomes.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 07:49 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 07:49 IST
EducationIIMBusiness schoolsMBAIIM BangaloreIIMBQS India University Rankings

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