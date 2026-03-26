<p>A number of Karnataka-based institutions have put up a strong performance in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iisc">Indian Institute of Science (IISc)</a>, Bengaluru, leading across multiple disciplines, from engineering and data science to core sciences. </p><p>The rankings also highlight the growing presence of institutions such as Manipal Academy of Higher Education <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manipal-academy-of-higher-education-mahe">(MAHE)</a>, Indian Institute of Management <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iim-bangalore">(IIM) Bangalore</a>, National Law School of India University <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nlsiu">(NLSIU) Bengaluru</a>, and others across different domains.</p>.Four IITs, JNU, BITS Pilani among world's top 50: QS World University rankings by subject.<p><strong>IISc continues to dominate rankings</strong></p><p>IISc remains the top-performing institution from Karnataka, featuring across a wide range of subjects. In Engineering and Technology, it was ranked 129 globally, while in Computer Science and Information Systems, it improved to rank 116 from 110 last year. The institute continues to hold its position in the 51–100 band for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.</p><p>Across core engineering fields, IISc maintained steady rankings in Chemical Engineering (101–150) and Civil and Infrastructure Engineering (101–150), while improving its position in Electrical and Electronic Engineering to 113 from 136. It also moved up in Mechanical Engineering to 93 from 110 and retained its place in the 51–100 bracket for Mineral and Mining Engineering.</p><p>In the sciences, IISc improved across several disciplines, including Chemistry (100 from 127), Materials Science (73 from 95), Mathematics (107 from 146), and Physics (90 from 113). It also ranked 143 in Biological Sciences and maintained consistent positions in Earth and environmental sciences.</p><p><strong>MAHE Manipal leads in healthcare</strong></p><p>Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, recorded a broad presence across disciplines, particularly in health sciences. The institution improved its ranking in Computer Science to the 451–500 band from 601–650 and in Biological Sciences to 451–500 from 501–550.</p><p>MAHE continues to perform strongly in healthcare-related disciplines, featuring in Dentistry (51–150), Medicine (201–250), and Pharmacy and Pharmacology (76, up from the 101–150 band). It also secured a position in Anatomy and Physiology (101–200), while its overall Life Sciences and Medicine ranking stood at 286.</p><p>In engineering, MAHE appeared in the 401–450 band for Chemical Engineering and entered the rankings for Electrical and Mechanical Engineering in the 501+ bands.</p><p><strong>NITK, NIMHANS receive global recognition</strong></p><p>The National Institute of Technology Karnataka<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitk"> (NITK), Surathkal</a>, featured in the rankings for Computer Science (651–700) and Materials Science (401–550), marking its presence in global subject rankings.</p><p>The University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru, was ranked in the 351–400 band for Agriculture and Forestry, while the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) featured in the 501–550 range for Medicine.</p><p><strong>IIM Bangalore, NLSIU see improvements</strong></p><p>In the management and social sciences category, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore improved its ranking in Business and Management Studies to 29 from 40 last year. It also moved up in Accounting and Finance to the 101–150 band.</p><p>Meanwhile, the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, improved its position in Law, ranking in the 151–200 bracket compared to 201–250 last year.</p>