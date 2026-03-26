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QS Rankings 2026: IISc, IIM-B, MAHE among top performers from Karnataka

NITK Surathkal, UAS Bengaluru, NIMHANS and NLSIU have also been featured across subject rankings.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 13:00 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 13:00 IST
EducationKarnatakaIIScNIMHANSNLSIUNITKIIM BangaloreIIMBUniversity rankingrankingsMAHE Manipal

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