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QS World Rankings 2027: 52 Indian institutions, including 13 IITs among world's top universities; full list here

IIT Delhi continues to be India's top-ranked institution in the latest rankings, improving from 123rd to 118th position globally.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 06:44 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 06:44 IST
India NewsEducationIIT MadrasIITIIScIISc BengaluruIIT DelhirankingsQS India University Rankings

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