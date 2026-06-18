QS World Rankings 2027: 52 Indian institutions, including 13 IITs among world's top universities; full list here

<p>A total of 52 Indian institutions have featured in the latest QS World University Rankings 2027, with IIT Delhi emerging as the country's highest-ranked institution at 118th globally, followed by IIT Bombay (134) and IIT Madras (170).</p><p>Of the 52 Indian institutions ranked this year, 33 are public institutions and 19 are private or private not-for-profit universities. The rankings also feature 13 <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/iit">Indian Institutes of Technology</a> (IITs), eight of which are placed within the global top 500.</p><p>Globally, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States retained the top position followed by Imperial College London and Stanford University.</p>.QS MBA Rankings 2026: IIM Bangalore remains the top B-school in India, 64th globally.<p><strong>IIT Delhi retains top spot</strong></p><p>IIT Delhi continues to be India's top-ranked institution in the latest rankings, improving from 123rd to 118th position globally. IIT Bombay retained its place among the world's leading universities at 134th, while IIT Madras climbed ten places to reach 170th globally.</p><p>Responding to the rankings, Prof Somnath Baidya Roy, Dean (Planning) and Head of the Ranking Cell at IIT Delhi, said the institute remains focused on academic quality rather than rankings alone.</p><p>"IIT Delhi remains committed to the goal of providing world-class affordable technological education and becoming a preferred destination for scholars worldwide. Our revamped curriculum, new infrastructure, and increased international engagement will enhance our quality and impact in the coming years. We see rankings as an outcome, not an objective," he said.</p><p>As per QS World Rankings 2027, India's top ten institutions are:</p><ol><li><p>IIT Delhi (#118)</p></li><li><p>IIT Bombay (#134)</p></li><li><p>IIT Madras (#170)</p></li><li><p>IIT Kharagpur (#205)</p></li><li><p>IISc Bengaluru (#221)</p></li><li><p>IIT Kanpur (#222)</p></li><li><p>University of Delhi (#323)</p></li><li><p>IIT Roorkee (#335)</p></li><li><p>IIT Guwahati (#350)</p></li><li><p>Shoolini University (#454)</p></li></ol><p>Notably, five Indian institutions are now placed within the global top 250, including IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur and IISc Bengaluru.</p>.QS Rankings 2026: IISc, IIM-B, MAHE among top performers from Karnataka.<p><strong>IITs continue to dominate top positions</strong></p><p>The IITs continue to account for a substantial share of India's highest-performing institutions.</p><p>This year, 13 IITs made their way to the top 1500 global institutes, with IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Kanpur leading the list. Out of these, eight IITs were placed within the global top 500.</p>.IIT Kanpur launches UG course for ethical hackers; admissions through hackathon, not JEE Advanced.<p><strong>Full list of top Indian institutes</strong></p>.<p><strong>Several institutes climb, while others slip </strong></p><p>In the latest rankings, several Indian institutions climbed up significantly as compared to previous years, while some noticed a decline in their global positioning.</p><p>For example, some major improvements include VIT Vellore, which climbed from 691 to 599 globally. BITS Pilani also improved significantly, moving from 668 to 575, while IIT Hyderabad rose from 664 to 589. Other institutions that recorded noticeable gains include Chandigarh University, IIT BHU Varanasi, and Jamia Millia Islamia.</p><p>At the same time, some well-known public universities saw their rankings decline. University of Mumbai and Savitribai Phule Pune University witnessed some of the sharpest drops among Indian institutions, while University of Calcutta and Jadavpur University also moved down the rankings. Among the higher-ranked institutions, IIT Guwahati and Anna University registered marginal declines compared to the previous years.</p><p><strong>What are the QS World University Rankings?</strong></p><p>Published annually by global higher education analyst QS (Quacquarelli Symonds), the QS World University Rankings are among the most widely followed international university rankings.</p><p>The rankings assess institutions across a range of indicators, including academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio, international student ratio, international research network, employment outcomes and sustainability.</p><p>The rankings are often used by students, universities, policymakers and employers to compare institutional performance globally.</p>