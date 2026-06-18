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QS World Rankings 2027: IIT (Delhi) is India's top-ranked institute again

The institute has improved its global ranking by 79 positions over the last four years, moving from 197th in 2024 to 118th in the latest edition.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 14:28 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 14:28 IST
India NewsEducationIIScIISc BengaluruIIT DelhirankingsQS India University Rankings

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