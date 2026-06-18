QS World Rankings 2027: IIT (Delhi) is India's top-ranked institute again

<p>New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has retained its position as the highest-ranked Indian institution in the latest QS World University Rankings 2027, climbing five places to secure the 118th position globally. </p><p>Massachusetts Institute of Technology topped the charts, followed by London’s Imperial College and then Stanford University, and Oxford University and Harvard University. </p>.QS World Rankings 2027: 52 Indian institutions, including 13 IITs among world's top universities; full list here.<p>IIT-Delhi’s ranking marks a significant improvement in the institute’s international standing and matches the highest-ever global ranking attained by an Indian institution in the QS rankings. </p><p>According to the rankings released on Thursday, IIT Delhi leads a field of 52 Indian institutions featured in this year’s list. The institute has improved its global ranking by 79 positions over the last four years, moving from 197th in the QS World University Rankings 2024 to 118th in the latest edition. </p><p>IIT Delhi was followed by IIT Bombay at 134th position and IIT Madras at 170th, making them the only three Indian institutions to feature among the world’s top 200 universities. </p><p>Among Indian institutes, 13 IITs made the cut. However, institutes like Bengaluru’s Christ Deemed-To-Be University, Hyderabad’s Osmania University, who made the cut last year, were absent from the rankings this year. With 52 institutions, India was the 5th most represented, behind US (195), UK (93), China (85) and Germany (60). </p><p>The rankings, compiled by QS Quacquarelli Symonds, assess universities on indicators such as academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, citations per faculty, international research networks, employment outcomes and sustainability. </p><p>Globally, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology retained the top spot in the QS World University Rankings 2027, followed by Imperial College London and Stanford University. </p>