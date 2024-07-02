Quality education needs academic audits

Some known accrediting bodies include the National Board of Accreditation (NBA), which focuses on technical and professional programs, and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), which assesses higher education institutions. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) approves new technical institutions and courses. The Medical Council of India (MCI), now the National Medical Commission, certifies quality in medical education, while the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) controls pharmacy education. The Indian Nursing Council (INC) regulates nursing education, and the Bar Council of India (BCI) is for legal education. These bodies play a pivotal role in India’s higher education sector.