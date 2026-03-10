<p>The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday (March 10) issued a clarification after a QR code printed on the Class 12 Mathematics board examination paper allegedly redirected users to a YouTube music video, sparking viral reactions online.</p><p>In a press release dated on Tuesday (March 10), the board acknowledged that in “a few question paper sets”, scanning one of the QR codes redirected users to a YouTube link. The examination was conducted on Monday (March 9).</p>.<p>Soon after the exam concluded on Monday, screenshots and videos of the question paper began circulating on social media, with students expressing surprise over the link embedded in the QR code.</p>.CBSE Class 12 Math paper ‘rickrolls’ students? Viral claims spark memes and concerns.<p>CBSE explained that QR codes are included as part of the security features embedded in question papers. These codes are intended to help authorities verify the genuineness of the question paper in case of a suspected security breach.</p><p>“Many security features are provided on the Question Papers. These include QR codes to verify the genuineness of the question paper in case of suspected security breach,” the board said in its statement.</p>.<p><strong>‘Paper remains uncompromised’: CBSE</strong></p><p>Addressing the controversy, CBSE confirmed that the papers themselves remain authentic and that the exam process has not been compromised.</p><p>“It's hereby confirmed by the Board that the question papers are genuine. The security of the question papers remains uncompromised,” the notice stated.</p><p>The board also noted that the issue had raised concerns among students and parents regarding the authenticity of the papers. While assuring stakeholders about the integrity of the examination, CBSE added that it is taking the matter seriously and will ensure such issues do not recur.</p><p>“It appears that this has raised concerns about the veracity of the question papers amongst concerned students and their parents. While the concern about the veracity of the question papers is put to rest, the matter has been viewed seriously and necessary steps are being taken by the Board to ensure that such issues are not repeated in future,” the board said.</p>