<p><strong>“If a healthy man lies in bed, let him do it without a rag of excuse; then he will get up a healthy man. If he does it for some secondary hygienic reason, he may get up a hypochondriac”</strong></p><p><strong>Explanation: </strong>In this quote, the writer is implying if we intend to engage in something as simple as sleeping, we must do it because we want to. Sometimes, our mind tricks us into believing that we need a rational reason or an explanation to want something as basic as some leisure time.</p><p>Many times, we reason our need to sleep, for instance, blaming it on tiredness or disease or routine. We hardly sleep because we want to.</p><p>When we turn a simple pleasurable activity into a moral duty, we stop being humans and function more like hypochondriacs, too scared of life.</p><p>The writer said this in his essay ‘<em>On Lying in Bed’ </em>where he implied the quote in a larger context, saying our values around trivial matters like sleep or fashion should be flexible, however, our major principles in life are the ones which must remain unchanged. Ironically, people are more particular about trivial things in life than bigger values.</p><p><strong>About the author: </strong>GK Chesterton was a dominating literary figure in the early 20th century, known for his comic genius. Possessing a gift to dwell into paradox, much of his work reflected his social concern. Though known for his detective fiction, he first gained popularity as a journalist and social philosopher. He is best remembered for a mystery fiction about Father Brown, a catholic priest and detective.</p>