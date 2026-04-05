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Quote for the day by GK Chesterton: “If a healthy man lies in bed, let him do it without a rag of excuse...."

GK Chesterton was a dominating literary figure in the early 20th century, known for his comic genius.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 05:00 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 05:00 IST
quote of the day

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