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Quote for the day by Maya Angelou: “Each person deserves a day away in which no problems are confronted, no solutions searched for.”

Maya Angelou (born 1928) was an American poet, memoirist and actress who spoke much on themes of economic, racial and sexual oppression.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 05:00 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 05:00 IST
quote of the day

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