Quote for the day by Maya Angelou: “Each person deserves a day away in which no problems are confronted, no solutions searched for.”

<h2>“Each person deserves a day away in which no problems are confronted, no solutions searched for.”<strong> </strong></h2><p><br><strong>Explanation: </strong>This quote is a perfect reminder for people to give themselves a break from making decisions all the time.</p><p>Through the quote, the author urges people to take a day away from facing the struggles of life or engaging in planning for the future.</p><p>True rest requires actively stepping away from worries, tasks, and responsibilities, even for some hours or a day. </p><p>It also reminds people of why life must not always be a constant battle.</p><p><strong>About the author: </strong>Maya Angelou (born 1928) was an American poet, memoirist and actress who spoke much on themes of economic, racial and sexual oppression.</p><p>As a victim of sexual assault, most of her early life was marked by recovering from a traumatic experience.</p><p>Her most famous work <em>I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings </em>documented her early life impressions and later was nominated for a national book award.</p><p>In 1979, her most remembered work was turned into a TV movie.</p><p>Angelou also became the first African American woman to have a screenplay produced as a feature film. She also got featured as an actress in many movies, like <em>Poetic Justice (1993)</em> and <em>Roots (1977) </em>to name a few. </p>