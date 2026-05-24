Quote for the day by Maya Angelou: “We delight in the beauty of the butterfly, but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve that beauty.”

<p><strong>“We delight in the beauty of the butterfly, but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve that beauty.” </strong></p> <p><strong><ins>Explanation</ins>: </strong>The quote attacks the illusion created by success which makes the achievements look easy and effortless.</p><p>The poet compares success to a larva transforming into a beautiful butterfly. The butterfly is praised for its rich colours and beauty but no one pays attention to the painful transformational cycle it undergoes to reach its final majestic form.</p><p>Likewise, successful people are often envied or viewed to have things going for them. They attract attention for their gains and trophies and seldom for the numerous hours, days or even years of hard work they did in the background to make this victory look effortless.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author</ins>: </strong>Maya Angelou (born 1928) was an American poet, memoirist and actress who spoke much on themes of economic, racial and sexual oppression.</p><p>As a victim of sexual assault, most of her early life was marked by recovering from a traumatic experience.</p><p>Her most famous work <em>I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings </em>documented her early life impressions and later was nominated for a national book award.</p><p>In 1979, her most remembered work was turned into a TV movie.</p><p>Angelou also became the first African American woman to have a screenplay produced as a feature film. She also got featured as an actress in many movies, like <em>Poetic Justice (1993)</em> and <em>Roots (1977) </em>to name a few. </p>