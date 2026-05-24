Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

Quote for the day by Maya Angelou: “We delight in the beauty of the butterfly, but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve that beauty.”

Maya Angelou (born 1928) was an American poet, memoirist and actress who spoke much on themes of economic, racial and sexual oppression.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 05:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 May 2026, 05:00 IST
quote of the day

Follow us on :

Follow Us