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Quote for the day by Maya Angelou “I have learned that people will forget what you said..."

Her most famous work I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings documented her early life impressions and later was nominated for a national book award.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 05:00 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 05:00 IST
quote of the day

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