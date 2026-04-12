<p><strong>“I have learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”</strong></p><p><strong>Explanation: </strong>This powerful quote by Maya Angelou explores the depth of how one human life impacts the other.</p><p>The author is implying the words exchanged between people are fleeting, a person will only remember some parts of it accurately. It is easy to forget words, even harsh ones, because of the limited nature of the human memory.</p><p>As per the author, even the memory of actions directed towards another person is perishable. Most people will forget how someone acted towards them after some years have passed.</p><p>However, the way a person makes another feel remains immortal in a human heart.</p><p>At core, emotions form the baseline of how humans experience life. If someone makes a person feel good about themselves, even in a fleeting moment, it stays with them forever.</p><p>Likewise, if a person makes another feel bad about themselves, they might never be able to forget it.</p><p>Hence, the author urges people to tap into their emotional intelligence while interacting with others.</p><p><strong>About the author: </strong>Maya Angelou (born 1928) was an American poet, memoirist and actress who spoke much on themes of economic, racial and sexual oppression.</p><p>As a victim of sexual assault, most of her early life was marked by recovering from a traumatic experience.</p><p>Her most famous work <em>I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings </em>documented her early life impressions and later was nominated for a national book award.</p><p>In 1979, her most remembered work was turned into a TV movie.</p><p>Angelou also became the first African American woman to have a screenplay produced as a feature film. She also got featured as an actress in many movies, like <em>Poetic Justice (1993)</em> and <em>Roots (1977) </em>to name a few. </p>