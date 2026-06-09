Quote of the day by Albert Camus: “In the depth of winter, I finally learned that…”

<p><strong>"In the depth of winter, I finally learned that within me there lay an invincible summer."</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins></strong> Life does not always go according to plan. There are times when people face setbacks, disappointment, loss or uncertainty. During such moments, it can feel as though the difficult phase will never end.</p><p>In this quote, Albert Camus uses the seasons as a metaphor for life. "Winter" represents hardships and challenges, while "summer" symbolises hope, strength and optimism.</p><p>The quote suggests that even in our toughest moments, there is often an inner strength that helps us keep going. We may not realise it immediately, but difficult experiences can reveal how resilient we truly are.</p><p>A setback, a rejection or a period of self-doubt can feel overwhelming at the time. Yet many people later discover that these challenges helped them grow stronger and more confident.</p><p>The quote is a reminder that circumstances do not always define us. Even when life feels difficult, we often possess more courage and resilience than we think.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins> </strong>Albert Camus was a French writer, journalist and philosopher. He is best known for works such as The Stranger and The Plague, and was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1957. </p>.Quote of the day by George Eliot: “It will never rain roses, when we want to have more…”