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Quote of the day by Albert Camus: “In the depth of winter, I finally learned that…”

The quote is a reminder that circumstances do not always define us. Even when life feels difficult, we often possess more courage and resilience than we think.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 04:09 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 04:09 IST
EducationliteratureQuotesquote of the day

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