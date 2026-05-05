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Quote of the day by Albert Einstein: “No problem can be solved from…”

Albert Einstein was a theoretical physicist, best known for developing the theory of relativity.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 05:15 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 05:15 IST
EducationAlbert EinsteinQuotesquote of the day

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