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Quote of the day by Aldous Huxley: “Experience is not what happens to you; it is what you do with what happens to you.”

Aldous Huxley (born in 1894) was a British author, known for his wit and pessimistic writings. Some of his works moved around dystopian ideas of a futuristic society.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 05:00 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 05:00 IST
quote of the day

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