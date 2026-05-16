Quote of the day by Aldous Huxley: “Experience is not what happens to you; it is what you do with what happens to you.”

<p><strong>“Experience is not what happens to you; it is what you do with what happens to you.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation</ins>: </strong>In this quote, the author implies that wisdom doesn’t come with being passive to passing circumstances but how one chooses to respond to them. </p><p>The quote suggests that life passes by a person in the form of good or bad events but it is only humans who can give meaning to them. Events in life are comparable to raw data which means nothing unless interpreted and put into a context.</p><p>Likewise, circumstances can alone not make a person wise or experienced. Those who stop to reflect or learn from it become wise in a true sense.</p><p>For instance, two people can witness similar events but one chooses to find the meaning in it and the other just lets it pass without paying much heed to it.</p><p>The quote positions wisdom as derived from active learning and not becoming passive to life.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins></strong> Aldous Huxley<strong> (</strong>born in 1894) was a British author, known for his wit and pessimistic writings. Some of his works moved around dystopian ideas of a futuristic society. </p><p>Born in a family of scientists, he couldn’t pursue it because of an impaired vision.</p><p>His most celebrated work <em>Brave New World (</em>1932) was a dystopian science fiction novel which expressed his pessimistic imagination of a world that is psychologically conditioned and controlled by an immutable caste system. It is about how emotions and individuality are sapped out of children from very early ages. In his work, he kept himself preoccupied with the good and bad associated with technology and science. </p>