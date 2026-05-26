Quote of the day by Aldous Huxley: “People will come to love their oppression…”

<p><strong>“People will come to love their oppression, to adore the technologies that undo their capacities to think.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins></strong> The quote is widely attributed to Aldous Huxley and is often linked to themes he explored in his 1932 dystopian novel Brave New World.</p><p>In the novel, Huxley imagined a society where people were not controlled primarily through violence or fear, but through comfort, entertainment, constant stimulation, and distraction. Citizens willingly accepted systems that limited critical thinking because those systems also provided convenience, pleasure, and emotional escape.</p><p>Nearly a century later, the quote continues to feel strikingly relevant in the age of artificial intelligence, algorithm-driven platforms, short-form content, and hyper-personalised digital feeds.</p>.Quote of the day by Alvin Toffler: “The illiterate of the 21st century will not be…”.<p>The line suggests that technology becomes dangerous not simply when it controls people, but when people begin to depend on it so deeply that questioning, reflection, and independent thought gradually weaken.</p><p>The quote points towards a future where convenience and entertainment become so dominant that people may willingly trade concentration, curiosity, and critical thinking for comfort and constant stimulation.</p><p>At its core, the quote is a warning about losing the habit of thinking independently, not through force, but through distraction, dependency, and the slow erosion of attention.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins></strong> Aldous Huxley (1894–1963) was an English novelist, essayist, and social critic best known for Brave New World, one of the most influential dystopian novels of the 20th century.</p><p>Much of Huxley’s work explored themes of technology, mass culture, political control, consumerism, and human consciousness. His writings often questioned how modern societies shape behaviour, perception, and freedom, themes that continue to resonate strongly in the digital age.</p>