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Quote of the day by Aldous Huxley: “People will come to love their oppression…”

Huxley imagined a society where people were not controlled primarily through violence or fear, but through comfort, entertainment, and distraction.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 04:25 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 04:25 IST
EducationsocietyQuotesquote of the day

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