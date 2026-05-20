<p><strong>“Words can be like X-rays if you use them properly – they’ll go through anything. You read and you’re pierced.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins></strong> The metaphor suggests that language is not powerful merely because it communicates information, but because it can expose emotions, truths, fears, memories, and realities that people may otherwise struggle to confront or express.</p><p>The phrase “you read and you’re pierced” reflects the experience of encountering writing or speech that feels intensely personal or emotionally accurate. Certain words linger because they do more than entertain or inform, they strike directly at thoughts or feelings that already exist within the reader.</p><p>The quote also highlights the importance of how words are used. Huxley says “if you use them properly,” suggesting that meaningful language requires clarity, intention, and honesty. Carelessly used words may pass by unnoticed, but carefully chosen ones can leave a lasting impact.</p><p>At its core, the quote is about the depth and reach of language. It presents words not as simple tools of communication, but as something capable of cutting through appearances and connecting directly with human experience.</p><p>The quote is from his most popular novel ‘Brave New World’, first published in 1932.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins></strong> Aldous Huxley (1894–1963) was an English writer, essayist, and philosopher best known for his novel Brave New World.</p><p>His works often explored themes of human consciousness, society, technology, power, and perception. Huxley was particularly interested in how language, media, and ideas shape the way people understand themselves and the world around them.</p>