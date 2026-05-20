Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

Quote of the day by Aldous Huxley: “Words can be like X-rays if you use them properly…”

The quote is from his most popular novel ‘Brave New World’, first published in 1932.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 04:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 May 2026, 04:14 IST
EducationLanguageQuotesquote of the day

Follow us on :

Follow Us