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Quote of the day by Alice Walker: “The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any.”

Alice Walker (born 1944) was the first African American woman who won the Pulitzer prize for fiction.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 06:22 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 06:22 IST
quote of the day

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