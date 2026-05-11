Quote of the day by Alice Walker: “The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any.”

<p><strong>“The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins></strong> In this powerful quote, the author implies that power is not necessarily an external state of being or something that is bestowed upon us but it is also a mindset.</p><p>While most people define power in relation to wealth, social positioning and physical strength, the author, however, refers to a power which is innate. As it is said, winning is also a psychological state. If one believes in oneself, one is able to deliver it. Likewise, if one believes that they have an influence on others, they are capable of impacting others, then they can feel an internal power which is not dependent on external accolades.</p><p>However, the author is suggesting a learned helplessness where a person internalizes that they don’t have a free will and they are not capable of making any decision. In this case, they voluntarily conform to others and are at the mercy of other people deciding for them.</p><p>Those who realise an internal power within them, they think of consent as a choice and exercise more free will and control over situations.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins></strong> Alice Walker (born 1944) was the first African American woman who won the Pulitzer prize for fiction. </p><p>After accidentally getting blind in one eye, she turned to writing. </p><p>Her novel <em>The Colour Purple (1982) </em>became the first Black, queer and feminist novel to achieve global recognition. It was later turned into a commercial film.</p><p>She is known for her poetry, fiction and short stories that offer deep insight into African culture and its women. </p><p>She is also known to have participated in the civil rights movement around 1965.</p>