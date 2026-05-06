Quote of the day by Alvin Toffler: “The illiterate of the 21st century will not be…”

<p><strong>“The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write but those who can’t learn, unlearn and relearn.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins></strong> Alvin Toffler shifts the meaning of “literacy” beyond the basic ability to read and write. In a rapidly changing world, he suggests that the real challenge is not access to information, but the ability to keep adapting to new knowledge.</p><p>In a literal sense, being illiterate meant lacking formal education or the ability to read text. However, Toffler argues that in the future, the greater disadvantage will belong to those who are unable or unwilling to learn, unlearn, and relearn.</p><p>The quote reflects how quickly knowledge, technology, and industries evolve. Skills that are useful today may become outdated tomorrow, making continuous learning increasingly important. In this context, education is no longer limited to schools or degrees, it becomes an ongoing process.</p><p>At its core, the quote highlights adaptability as one of the most valuable skills of the modern age. The ability to question, update one’s thinking, and remain open to learning is what allows people to grow alongside a changing world.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins></strong> Alvin Toffler (1928–2016) was an American writer, futurist, businessman and social thinker. His works often explored themes such as information overload, shifting economies, and the future of education and work.</p><p>He is best known for books such as ‘Future Shock’ and ‘The Third Wave,’ where he discussed how societies adapt to constant change.</p>.Quote of the day by Albert Einstein: “No problem can be solved from…”