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Quote of the day by Alvin Toffler: “The illiterate of the 21st century will not be…”

Toffler argues that in the future, the greater disadvantage will belong to those who are unable or unwilling to learn, unlearn, and relearn.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 04:59 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 04:59 IST
Quotessuccessilliteracyquote of the day

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