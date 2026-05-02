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Quote of the day by Amelia Earhart: “The most difficult thing is the decision to act…”

Amelia Earhart was the first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 03:30 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 03:30 IST
EducationQuotesquote of the day

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