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Quote of the day by Andre Gide: "It is better to be hated for what you are than to be loved for what you are not.”

He was a versatile writer and wrote poetry, complex novels and autobiographical journals.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 06:02 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 06:02 IST
quote of the day

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