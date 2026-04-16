<p><strong>“It is better to be hated for what you are than to be loved for what you are not.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation</ins>: </strong>The quote appearing in Andre Paul Guillaume Gide’s <em>Autumn Leaves </em>is implying the power of authenticity.</p><p>The author is saying that one must live truthfully under any life circumstances.</p><p>He highlights that showing one’s true self to others can sometimes invite criticism. The societal forces always try to make people conform to a standard way of living. It hardly makes space for something unfamiliar or unique. Hence, many people to avoid being a misfit begin to wear a mask of pretense. </p><p>Many people try to avoid conflict with others by hiding their unique parts which make them one of a kind.</p><p>The cost of suppressing one’s true self and values can make them fit among others but it also pushes the person to not live a happy life.</p><p>The author warns against the betrayal of the self to find love from others. He also encourages people to understand that if others cannot love a person for who they are, then such affection is not worth bargaining with one’s authentic self.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author</ins>: </strong>Andre Gide (born 1869) was a famous French author and moralist. </p><p>He was a versatile writer and wrote poetry, complex novels and autobiographical journals. Though controversial in his writings, he was also an influential literary critic who wrote on writers like Dostoevsky. </p><p>He was also offered the <em>Nobel Prize </em>for his art work in 1947.</p><p>Among his most celebrated works is the novel <em>The Counterfeiters (1925).</em></p>