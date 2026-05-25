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Quote of the day by APJ Abdul Kalam: “Don't take rest after your first victory...”

Kalam’s words encourage people not to become complacent after an early win.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 04:30 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 04:30 IST
EducationQuotesAPJ Abdul Kalamquote of the day

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