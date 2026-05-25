Quote of the day by APJ Abdul Kalam: “Don't take rest after your first victory...”

<p><strong>“Don't take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins></strong> Through this quote, APJ Abdul Kalam highlights how success brings both recognition and expectations.</p><p>The line suggests that a single achievement, while important, is often not enough for the world to fully acknowledge someone’s ability or hard work. One setback after an initial success may lead others to dismiss the earlier achievement as accidental or undeserved.</p><p>At its core, the quote is not about fearing criticism, but about maintaining discipline, focus, and consistency even after accomplishing a goal.</p><p>It also reflects a reality many students, professionals, athletes, and creators experience, that the pressure after success can sometimes feel greater than the struggle before it. Expectations rise, comparisons increase, and people begin watching closely to see whether success can be repeated.</p><p>Kalam’s words encourage people not to become complacent after an early win. Instead, they emphasise the importance of persistence, continuous effort, and staying grounded even during moments of achievement.</p><p>The quote also carries a deeper message about resilience. Failure after success does not erase merit, but society often judges people quickly based on outcomes. The best response, the quote suggests, is to keep learning, improving, and moving forward rather than stopping after the first victory.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author</ins>:</strong> APJ Abdul Kalam (1931–2015) was an aerospace scientist, teacher, and the 11th President of India.</p><p>Widely known as the “Missile Man of India” for his contributions to India’s space and defence programmes, Kalam played a key role in the country’s missile and nuclear development initiatives.</p><p>Beyond science and public service, he was deeply admired for his connection with students and young people. His speeches and writings frequently focused on education, perseverance, ambition, and nation-building.</p>.Quote of the day by Aldous Huxley: “Words can be like X-rays if you use them properly…”