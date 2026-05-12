<p><strong>“There’s really no such thing as the ‘voiceless’. There are only the deliberately silenced, or the preferably unheard.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins></strong> Very often, people, groups, or communities are described as “voiceless,” creating the impression that they are unable or unwilling to speak for themselves. Through this quote, Arundhati Roy questions that idea and shifts the focus towards who is being heard and who may be overlooked.</p><p>The quote suggests that many people do express their thoughts, experiences, and concerns, but are not always given equal attention or space to be heard.</p><p>The phrase “deliberately silenced” refers to situations where voices may be restricted or excluded, while “preferably unheard” points to instances where certain perspectives are ignored because they are uncomfortable, unfamiliar, or easy to dismiss.</p><p>Rather than presenting silence as a personal weakness, the quote highlights how attention, influence, and social structures can affect whose voices receive visibility and whose do not.</p><p>At its core, the quote argues that the issue is often not the absence of voices, but whether people are truly willing to listen.</p><p><strong>About the author: </strong>Arundhati Roy (born 1961) is an Indian author, essayist, and activist known for her writing on politics, inequality, environment, human rights, and social justice.</p><p>She gained international recognition after winning the Booker Prize for her novel ‘The God of Small Things’ in 1997. Beyond fiction, Roy is widely known for her essays and public commentary on democracy, dissent, and development.</p>.Quote of the day by Franz Kafka: “If a man has his eyes bound, you can encourage him…”