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Quote of the day by Arundhati Roy: “There is no such thing as the voiceless…”

Arundhati Roy gained international recognition after winning the Booker Prize for her novel ‘The God of Small Things’ in 1997.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 04:49 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 04:49 IST
ActivismArundhati RoySilenceQuotesquote of the day

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