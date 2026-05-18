<p><strong>“The best thing to give to your enemy is forgiveness; to an opponent, tolerance; to a friend, your heart; to your child, a good example; to a father, deference; to your mother, conduct that will make her proud of you; to yourself, respect; to all others, charity.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation</ins></strong>: Benjamin Franklin presents the idea that different relationships require different virtues. Rather than focusing on power, status, or material things, the quote centres on qualities such as forgiveness, tolerance, kindness, respect, and responsibility.</p><p>The line begins by addressing difficult relationships. Forgiveness towards an enemy and tolerance towards an opponent suggest emotional restraint and maturity rather than bitterness or constant conflict.</p><p>It then moves towards closer personal relationships. Giving “your heart” to a friend reflects trust and sincerity, while giving a child “a good example” points to the idea that behaviour often teaches more than words.</p><p>The quote also highlights responsibility towards family, particularly through actions that reflect gratitude, respect, and conduct. At the same time, Franklin includes an important reminder about self-worth: “to yourself, respect.” The line suggests that kindness towards others should not come at the cost of dignity or self-respect.</p><p>The final phrase, “to all others, charity,” broadens the message beyond personal relationships and points towards empathy and generosity in everyday human interactions.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins></strong> Benjamin Franklin (1706–1790) was an American writer, inventor, diplomat, scientist, and one of the Founding Fathers of the United States.</p><p>Apart from his political and scientific contributions, Franklin was also widely known for his essays, observations, and reflections on ethics, discipline, human behaviour, and public life.</p>.Quote of the day by GK Chesterton: “We do not need to get good laws to restrain bad people...."\n