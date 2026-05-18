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Quote of the day by Benjamin Franklin: “The best thing to give to your enemy is forgiveness…”

Benjamin Franklin was an American writer, inventor, diplomat, scientist, and one of the Founding Fathers of the United States.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 04:25 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 04:25 IST
EducationQuotesquote of the day

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