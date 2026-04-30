Quote of the day by Carl Jung: “I am not what happened to me, I am what I choose to become.”

<p><strong>“I am not what happened to me, I am what I choose to become.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins> </strong>The quote by the famous Swiss psychiatrist is implying that one must avoid staying in a victim loop. Even though one has gone through challenges, one must avoid identifying with things that didn’t work for them in the past and instead choose to find meaning in things they want to become or places they want to go.</p><p>In other words, one must not view oneself as a passive victim of circumstances. It might be soothing for a little while, particularly when someone goes through immense trauma and hardship, however, seeing oneself as a perpetual victim has a downside of feeling powerless in all life circumstances. </p><p>A person could be born in poverty or raised in impoverished circumstances but they must not derive their sense of self from difficult things that happened to them and most of which were not in their conscious control. Instead, one must form a self identity around the things they choose to go after, for instance, a cause they stood up for or a passion they are investing their energy into. At the end of life, one is always known for things they have done and not what life did to them.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins></strong> Carl Gustav Jung (born 1875) was a Swiss psychiatrist whose ideas had a strong influence on modern psychology.</p><p>Some of his complex concepts like introversion and extroversion have become a part of popular diction.</p><p>It is believed that Jung shared a bond with Sigmund Freud (a highly influential thinker of the 20th century), however, they drifted apart because of theoretical differences, particularly around Freud’s fixation around his concepts of sexual psychology.</p><p>He is known as the father of psychoanalytical psychology, a discipline that focuses on the relationship between an individual’s subconscious mind and the mind of the collective.</p><p>Jung was also known to have contributed much to the liberal arts and religious studies.</p>