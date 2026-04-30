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Quote of the day by Carl Jung: “I am not what happened to me, I am what I choose to become.”

Carl Gustav Jung (born 1875) was a Swiss psychiatrist whose ideas had a strong influence on modern psychology.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 08:41 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 08:41 IST
quote of the day

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