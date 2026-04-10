<p>"The world will ask you who you are, and if you do not know, the world will tell you."</p><p><strong><ins>Explanation</ins></strong>: The quote by the Swiss psychiatrist implies a danger of living without a self identity. It warns if an individual does not find their own sets of values or beliefs, the world around them will do it for them. It will fill their mind with ideas of who they must be and necessarily not what they desire to be.</p><p>Life constantly ask people to take a stance, define values, make choices and create healthy boundaries.</p><p>If a person borrows values, thoughts and beliefs from others, they will have to be at the mercy of other people's choices. </p><p>Without an inner clarity of what the person wants to be in their lifetime and what they want to believe in, a person is like a chameleon trying to fit in with others rather than finding themselves.</p><p>Jung strongly believed a person must become one's true unique self and not imitate others to fit in.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author</ins></strong>: Carl Gustav Jung (born 1875) was a Swiss psychoanalyst whose ideas had a strong impression on modern psychology. </p><p>Some of his complex concepts like introversion and extroversion have found their way into everyday life and diction.</p><p>Though Jung shared a close connection with Sigmund Freud (most influential thinker of Psychology), they eventually drifted apart because of theoretical differences.</p><p>He is known as the father of analytical psychology, a discipline which focuses on the relationship between an individual's unconscious mind and the mind of the collective.</p><p>Apart from being a revolutionary psychiatrist, Jung also contributed to liberal arts and religious studies.</p>