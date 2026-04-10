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Quote of the day by Carl Jung: "The world will ask you who you are..."

Carl Gustav Jung (born 1875) was a Swiss psychoanalyst whose ideas had a strong impression on modern psychology
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 08:48 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 08:48 IST
quote of the day

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