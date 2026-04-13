<p><strong>“Sometimes you climb out of bed in the morning and you think, I’m not going to make it, but you laugh inside- remembering all the times you’ve felt that way”</strong></p><p><strong>Explanation: </strong>The author here implies that life is a series of short, repetitive battles. Sometimes getting out of bed on a random day can feel like a heavy task.</p><p>Sometimes, a person could get up with a feeling the world is too difficult to navigate. At this point the sound of failure sounds too loud to ignore and the person might think they won’t be able to fight their thoughts. </p><p>However, the author says if a person takes a pause, detaches themselves from the limiting thought, the feeling could amuse them as they can remember how many times such thoughts have tried to stop them in the past and how many times they overcame them. </p><p>They might even laugh at the thought of how many times they have faced a similar dilemma of failing a situation and every time they could do it. </p><p><strong>About the author: </strong>Born (1920) in Germany, Charles Bukowski was an American poet, novelist and short story writer. </p><p>Much of his work is influenced by the social, cultural and economic conditions in Los Angeles, where he spent many years growing up.</p><p>His work addressed the ordinary lives of poor Americans, drudgery of work, alcohol abuse and even violence.</p><p>He was known for his raw, direct language which appealed to some critics and was offensive to others.</p><p>He was popularly known for his semi-autobiographical novels and wrote much on struggles of the middle class.</p><p>Among his famous works are: <em>Post Office (1971), Ham on Rye (1982), Women (1978) </em>and others.</p>