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Quote of the day by Charles Bukowski: “Sometimes you climb out of bed in the morning and you think..."

Born (1920) in Germany, Charles Bukowski was an American poet, novelist and short story writer.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 06:50 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 06:50 IST
quote of the day

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