Quote of the day by Chinua Achebe: “One of the truest tests of integrity is…”

<p><strong>"One of the truest tests of integrity is its blunt refusal to be compromised."</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation: </ins></strong>Integrity is often spoken about as honesty, but Chinua Achebe's words go a step further. The quote suggests that true integrity is revealed not when doing the right thing is easy, but when there is pressure to abandon one's principles.</p><p>In other words, a person's values are tested when they face difficult choices, personal loss or the temptation to take an easier path. Compromising may offer immediate rewards, but integrity demands consistency even when it comes at a cost.</p><p>The quote also reminds us that integrity is not about appearing virtuous in public. It is reflected in everyday decisions, standing by the truth, keeping promises, accepting responsibility and refusing to sacrifice ethics for convenience or personal gain.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author: </ins></strong>Chinua Achebe (1930–2013) was a Nigerian novelist, poet and literary critic, widely regarded as one of the most influential writers of the 20th century. He is best known for his landmark 1958 novel ‘Things Fall Apart,’ which is considered one of the greatest works of African literature and has been translated into more than 50 languages.</p><p>Achebe's writing challenged colonial portrayals of Africa and brought African voices, cultures and histories to global literature. Through his novels and essays, he explored themes of identity, leadership, morality, colonialism and social change.</p><p>The quote is from his collection of essays, The Trouble with Nigeria (1983), in which Achebe reflects on governance, leadership, accountability and the importance of ethical conduct in public life. </p>