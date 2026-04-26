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Quote of the day by Chuck Palahniuk: “The only reason why we ask other people how their weekend was...."

Chuck Palahniuk (1962) is an American author known for his dark humour and unconventionally disturbing novels.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 05:00 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 05:00 IST
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