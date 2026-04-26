Quote of the day by Chuck Palahniuk: “The only reason why we ask other people how their weekend was...."

<p><strong>“The only reason why we ask other people how their weekend was is so we can tell them about our own weekend.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation</ins>: </strong>This cynical quote from his work the <em>Invisible Monsters </em>implies the shallow nature and vanity of human conversations.</p><p>The author suggests that a simple question asking about another man’s day or weekend is simply an opening statement for people to talk about their day or weekends.</p><p>The author is implying the transactional nature of small, casual conversations which aren’t meant to foster connections but to bring other people’s attention onto them.</p><p>As per the author, attention is an economy in present times and people rarely want to listen about other people’s life. These small conversations are a performative hook enabling people to talk about themselves.</p><p>The author is also highlighting how humans are lonely and desperate for attention. This causes them to trade empathy for one-sided conversations about themselves.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins> </strong>Chuck Palahniuk (1962) is an American author known for his dark humour and unconventionally disturbing novels.</p><p>He often engages in ‘dangerous writing’ which makes use of minimalist prose and painful human experiences for inspiration.</p><p>His most famous work <em>Fight Club </em>(1996) was adapted into a controversial film in 1999, boosting the novel’s popularity much after it was published.</p><p>His other famous works, <em>Survivor</em> and <em>Choke</em> along with <em>Fight Club </em>made him hit the New York Times Bestseller list.</p>