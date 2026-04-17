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Quote of the day by C.S. Lewis: “Friendship is born at the moment when one man says to another "What! You too? ...."

C.S. Lewis was an Irish-born (1898) novelist and author of about 40 books.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 06:48 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 06:48 IST
quote of the day

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