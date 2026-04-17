<p><strong>“Friendship is born at the moment when one man says to another "What! You too? I thought that no one but myself . . .”</strong></p><p><ins>Explanation: </ins>The author implies that relatability plays an important role in formation of a friendship.</p><p>Most people go about their daily life without sharing much of their inner world with others. Each one has a unique way of experiencing life, a secret quirk or a silly habit they fear telling others.</p><p>However, in random conversations with strangers, they might come across a person who has the same awkward habit or shares the same feeling about something. At that very moment, one finds a friend, a person with whom they start to share a part of themselves they were too scared to show it to others.</p><p>The moment of ‘you too?’ is a sudden relief of finding a part of themselves in someone else that they thought was too solitary or difficult to make others understand.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author: </ins></strong> C.S. Lewis was an Irish-born (1898) novelist and author of about 40 books.</p><p>Initially, he wanted to be a poet but on getting less attention for his poetry, Lewis turned to prose and fiction.</p><p>Three of his beginning novels formed the earliest of science fiction trilogies, where he explored the struggle between good and evil in the solar system. </p><p>He was also a leading figure in British literary studies.</p><p>His most famous works include <em>The Chronicles of Narnia </em>which became a classic for fantasy literature.</p>