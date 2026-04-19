<p><strong>“Some day you will be old enough to start reading fairy tales again.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation</ins>: </strong>This famous quote appears in C.S Lewis’ famous book <em>The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. </em></p><p>The author makes an interesting observation about how reading habits change with time. When we are kids, we are fond of reading fantasy fiction, believing in the magical nature of life.</p><p>When we start to grow into adolescence and eventually adulthood, we start to part away from the fantasy reading, thinking it to be unrealistic and immature in content.</p><p>As we grow into adulthood, we are more interested in intellectual or non-fiction reading that could make us look smarter and feel more mature.</p><p>However, there comes a point in our lives when we realize that we have a narrowed outlook on life and we have stopped believing in the limitless possibilities of life. This is when we might open these fairy tales all over again, secure in our adulthood, to experience the simple joys of life without limiting our perception.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author: </ins></strong> C.S. Lewis was an Irish-born (1898) novelist and author of about 40 books.</p><p>Initially, he wanted to be a poet but on getting less attention for his poetry, Lewis turned to prose and fiction.</p><p>Three of his beginning novels formed the earliest of science fiction trilogies, where he explored the struggle between good and evil in the solar system. </p><p>He was also a leading figure in British literary studies.</p><p>His most famous works include <em>The Chronicles of Narnia </em>which became a classic for fantasy literature.</p>