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Quote of the day by C.S Lewis: “Some day you will be old enough to start reading fairy tales again.”

His most famous works include The Chronicles of Narnia which became a classic for fantasy literature.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 05:00 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 05:00 IST
Educationquote of the day

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