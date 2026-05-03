Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

Quote of the day by Daniel J Boorstin: “The greatest obstacle to discovery is not ignorance…”

His book ‘The Discoverers’ explores how human curiosity and questioning have driven major discoveries across history.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 03:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 May 2026, 03:30 IST
EducationhistoryQuotesquote of the day

Follow us on :

Follow Us