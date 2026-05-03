Quote of the day by Daniel J Boorstin: “The greatest obstacle to discovery is not ignorance…”

<p><strong>“The greatest obstacle to discovery is not ignorance, it is the illusion of knowledge.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins></strong> Daniel J Boorstin draws a clear distinction between not knowing and thinking you already know. Ignorance, in itself, leaves room for curiosity. It creates a natural openness to learn, question, and explore.</p><p>The real problem, he suggests, arises when people believe they already understand something. This “illusion of knowledge” closes the door to inquiry. When we assume we know enough, we stop asking questions and stop being open to new ideas.</p><p>In this sense, false certainty becomes more limiting than a lack of knowledge. It creates blind spots, areas where growth is possible, but never pursued because there is no perceived need to learn.</p><p>The quote highlights an important idea: progress depends not just on gaining knowledge, but on remaining aware of the limits of what we know. It is this awareness that keeps thinking flexible, critical, and open to discovery.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins> </strong>Daniel J Boorstin (1914–2004) was an American historian, professor, and writer, best known for his works on the history of ideas and culture. He served as the Librarian of Congress from 1975 to 1987.</p><p>His book ‘The Discoverers’ explores how human curiosity and questioning have driven major discoveries across history, a theme that closely aligns with the insight reflected in this quote.</p>.Quote of the day by Rabindranath Tagore: "A mind all logic is like..."