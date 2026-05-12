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Quote of the day by Dave Barry: “A perfect parent is a person with excellent child-rearing theories and no actual children.”

Dave Barry (1947) is an American humorist and author known for his column The Miami Herald which was sold to more than 500 newspapers.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 06:30 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 06:30 IST
quote of the day

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