Quote of the day by Dave Barry: “A perfect parent is a person with excellent child-rearing theories and no actual children.”

<p><strong>“A perfect parent is a person with excellent child-rearing theories and no actual children.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation</ins>: </strong>In this quote, the author implies the difference between acquired knowledge and lived experience in parenting. </p><p>The quote suggests that theories around parenthood are tidy, logical and predictable. They don’t have many loose ends. Everyone on paper knows how to be a great parent.</p><p>However, real life parenting is messy and unpredictable as the parent also tends to grow alongside the child. </p><p>People having children know for sure that nurturing a child without making mistakes is sweet idealism and not the objective truth.</p><p>The quote is also a gentle reminder for those who judge parents from the sidelines. The author suggests that it is easy for those without kids to know exactly how to raise children using all the theoretical knowledge they might have accumulated and through their harsh judgement they might be putting pressure on the parents who are trying to do it all.</p><p>However, parenting in real life is meant to be messy, unpredictable and not perfect all the time.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins> </strong>Dave Barry (1947) is an American humorist and author known for his column <em>The Miami Herald </em>which was sold to more than 500 newspapers.</p><p>His silly and self deprecating humour made him popular among the readers.</p><p>His column is known to inspire many television sitcoms like <em>Dave's World.</em></p><p>Some of his famous works are: <em>Stay Fit & Healthy Until You’re Dead</em> (1985) and <em>Lessons from Lucy: The Simple Joys of an Old, Happy Dog</em> (2019).</p><p>He also received the Pulitzer Prize for Commentary in 1988. </p>