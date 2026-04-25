Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

Quote of the day by Dave Barry: “A person who is nice to you, but rude to the waiter, is not a nice person.”

Dave Barry (1947) is an American humorist and author known for his column The Miami Herald which was sold to more than 500 newspapers.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 05:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 April 2026, 05:00 IST
Educationquote of the day

Follow us on :

Follow Us