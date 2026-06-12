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Quote of the day by David Lynch “In a way failure is a beautiful thing, because when the dust settles there’s nowhere to go but up..."

David Lynch (born 1946) was an American filmmaker known for his unique direction, disturbing themes and thought provoking works.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 06:35 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 06:35 IST
quote of the day

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