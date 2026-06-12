Quote of the day by David Lynch “In a way failure is a beautiful thing, because when the dust settles there’s nowhere to go but up..."

<h3>“<em>In a way failure is a beautiful thing, because when the dust settles there’s nowhere to go but up, and it’s a freedom. You can’t lose more, but you can gain.</em>”</h3><p><strong>Explanation:</strong> The quote by the famous filmmaker David Lynch implies that when a person hits rock bottom, it takes away the burden of expectations from their shoulders. </p><p>In other words, when there is nothing to lose, a person becomes free from the fear of failing again because they are already at their lowest. </p><p>When the fear to protect something vanishes, the person becomes free and even more empowered to try out new things.</p><p>The author implies that ‘failure’ which is often attributed as a bad thing to happen to someone in society is not that bad at all. With failure, comes a humble acceptance of the situation and a freedom to be something totally new or different.</p><p>Just like the settled dust, one has only one way from the ground which is upwards. The beauty of a rock bottom is one can't fall down any deeper. </p><p><strong>About the author:</strong> David Lynch (born 1946) was an American filmmaker known for his unique direction, disturbing themes and thought provoking works.</p><p>His most famous work <em>The Elephant Man (1980) </em>got nominated for Oscars and was based on the life of Joseph Merrick who suffered from a condition that caused him disfigurement in the body.</p><p>He has also expressed himself as a painter, photographer and a musician. </p>