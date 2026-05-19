<p><strong>“Instead of chopping yourself down to fit the world, chop the world down to fit yourself.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins></strong> Here, D H Lawrence challenges the idea that people must constantly reduce themselves to become more acceptable to the world around them.</p><p>Very often, individuals are expected to adjust their personality, emotions, ambitions, or opinions in order to fit into systems or social environments that reward conformity. Over time, this pressure can make people suppress parts of themselves simply to feel accepted or understood.</p><p>The quote pushes back against that instinct. Rather than “chopping yourself down” or becoming smaller, quieter, or less authentic, Lawrence suggests questioning the standards and expectations that demand such compromises in the first place.</p><p>The phrase “chop the world down to fit yourself” is not about controlling others, but about refusing to let external expectations completely define one’s identity. It reflects the idea that people should shape lives and spaces where they can exist honestly, instead of constantly shrinking themselves to suit the comfort of others.</p><p>The quote is about authenticity and self-preservation. It suggests that individuality should not always be sacrificed for acceptance, and that personal growth sometimes begins with refusing to become smaller just to fit in.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins></strong> DH Lawrence (1885-1930) was an English novelist, poet, essayist, and literary critic known for exploring themes of individuality, relationships, industrial society, emotional freedom, and human psychology.</p><p>The quote appears in his novel ‘Women in Love,’ first published in 1920. The novel is considered one of Lawrence’s most influential works.</p>.Quote of the day by Virginia Woolf: “If you do not tell the truth about yourself you cannot tell it about other people.”\n