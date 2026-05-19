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Quote of the day by DH Lawrence: “Instead of chopping yourself down to fit the world…”

The quote appears in his novel ‘Women in Love,’ first published in 1920. The novel is considered one of Lawrence’s most influential works.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 04:37 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 04:37 IST
EducationQuotesquote of the day

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