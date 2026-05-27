Quote of the day by Dorothy Parker: “The cure for boredom is curiosity…”

<p><strong>“The cure for boredom is curiosity. There is no cure for curiosity.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins></strong> Through this quote, Dorothy Parker presents curiosity as both a solution and a condition.</p><p>The first half of the line suggests that boredom often disappears when people become genuinely interested in something, be it an idea, a question, a skill, a conversation, or the world around them. Curiosity pushes people to explore beyond routine and look at familiar things differently.</p><p>But the second half changes the tone entirely.</p><p>“There is no cure for curiosity” suggests that once curiosity becomes part of someone’s nature, it rarely settles. Every answer leads to another question, every discovery opens another possibility, and the mind continues searching for more understanding, meaning, or experience.</p><p>The quote can also be read as a reflection on creativity, learning, and intellectual restlessness. Curious people may not remain satisfied for long because curiosity constantly challenges certainty and comfort.</p><p>The quote celebrates curiosity not as a problem to solve, but as a force that keeps people engaged with life. While boredom may come and go, curiosity continues to drive exploration, thought, and growth.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins></strong> Dorothy Parker (1893–1967) was an American poet, critic, screenwriter, and satirist known for her sharp wit and observational writing.</p><p>She was associated with New York’s literary and cultural circles during the early 20th century and became widely known for her humour, essays, poetry, and commentary on society and human behaviour.</p>