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Quote of the day by Dorothy Parker: “The cure for boredom is curiosity…”

Dorothy Parker was associated with New York’s literary and cultural circles during the early 20th century.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 04:18 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 04:18 IST
EducationliteratureQuotesquote of the day

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