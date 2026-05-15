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Quote of the day by Dr. Seuss: “I'm afraid that sometimes you'll play lonely games too...."

Dr. Seuss (born in 1904) was an American author and famous for his children’s books, notable for their playful words or rhymes and his picturisation of unusual characters in his books.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 06:49 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 06:49 IST
quote of the day

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