Quote of the day by Dr. Seuss: “I'm afraid that sometimes you'll play lonely games too...."

<p><strong>“I'm afraid that sometimes you'll play lonely games too. Games you can't win 'cause you'll play against you.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins></strong> This quote by Dr. Seuss is borrowed from his classic children’s book and implies the inner demons every person has to fight all by themselves.</p><p>In the quote, the author suggests that the hardest battles are not fought against the other person or society but rather against oneself. This symbolises internal conflicts, frustrations building inside a person, overthinking and negative thoughts that trouble them to sleep. </p><p>The author uses ‘games’ as a symbol for the inner talk which becomes negative, self destructive and painful to bear.</p><p>When people fight their own mind, thoughts and insecurities, they tend to inflict hurt upon oneself and become their own worst enemy.</p><p>Here, the quote refers to the tendency of self sabotage where one’s own mind turns against them.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author: </ins></strong> Dr. Seuss (born in 1904) was an American author and famous for his children’s books, notable for their playful words or rhymes and his picturisation of unusual characters in his books.</p><p>He started off as an illustrator and humorist for magazines before getting into fiction.</p><p>He is best known for the books he wrote for children, helping them learn to read. Among his celebrated works are <em>One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish</em>, <em>Green Eggs and Ham</em>, and <em>Hop on Pop</em>, and the inspirational <em>Oh, the Places You’ll Go!</em> From which the quote has been borrowed.</p><p>His 1957 book <em>The Cat in the Hat</em> made him a popular name in households. </p><p>Some of his children’s works have been challenged for being racist towards Asian, Arab and Black people. </p>