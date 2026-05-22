Quote of the day by Dr. Seuss: “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It's not.”

<p><strong>“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It's not.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation</ins></strong><ins>:</ins> This quote has been borrowed from author’s book <em>The Lorax </em>where a character destroys a beautiful forest for some short term benefit. This resulted in a ripple effect of negative consequences, causing the land to become barren. He is left to ponder over a word ‘unless’ carved behind a monument of rocks.</p><p>Years later it dawned upon him that his actions had so much influence on his immediate environment. At the end, one can see him passing a seed to a young boy.</p><p>Through this quote, the author directly puts the attention on the reader and holds them accountable for the choices they make in life.</p><p>It implies that major problems in the society exist only because everyone thinks some other person would come along and fix them.</p><p>The quote suggests that a genuine change in the world needs personal ownership. It has to start with the reader.</p><p>The author implies that every person must realise their own power and ability to initiate a powerful change in the world and never underestimate it.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins> </strong>Dr. Seuss (born in 1904) was an American author, famous for his children’s books, notable for their playful words or rhymes and his picturisation of unusual characters in his books.</p><p>He started off as an illustrator and humorist for magazines before getting into fiction.</p><p>He is best known for the books he wrote for children, helping them learn to read. Among his celebrated works are <em>One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish</em>, <em>Green Eggs and Ham</em>, and <em>Hop on Pop</em>, and the inspirational <em>Oh, the Places You’ll Go!</em> </p><p>His 1957 book <em>The Cat in the Hat</em> made him a popular name in households. </p><p>Some of his children’s works have been challenged for being racist towards Asian, Arab and Black races.</p>