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Homeeducation

Quote of the day by Dr. Seuss: “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It's not.”

Dr Seuss (born in 1904) was an American author and famous for his children’s books, notable for their playful words or rhymes and his picturisation of unusual characters in his books.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 06:20 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 06:20 IST
quote of the day

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