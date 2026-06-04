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Quote of the day by El Doctorow: “The writer isn’t made in a vacuum. Writers are witnesses...."

Edgar Lawrence Doctorow (born 1931) was an American novelist celebrated for his historical fiction.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 06:54 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 06:54 IST
quote of the day

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