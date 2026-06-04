Quote of the day by El Doctorow: “The writer isn’t made in a vacuum. Writers are witnesses...."

<h3><strong>“The writer isn’t made in a vacuum. Writers are witnesses. The reason we need writers is because we need witnesses to this terrifying century.”</strong></h3><h4><br><strong><ins>Explanation</ins></strong>: Through this quote, the author emphasizes the importance of storytelling in society.</h4><p>The quote suggests that writers do not invent stories from an abyss but from a living, breathing reality. By doing so, they become the witness to the passing times, their writings become a collective memory of an era and carefully documents all the harsh truths or injustices of that period.</p><p>These writings carefully preserve the historical, societal and emotional truth of a time which gives a context to the next generation.</p><p>In other words, they prevent the lived experiences of people from getting eroded or manipulated by the newer generation.</p><p>The documented truth becomes a powerful weapon to make sure history isn’t forgotten.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins></strong> Edgar Lawrence Doctorow (born 1931) was an American novelist celebrated for his historical fiction.</p><p>His works often illuminated the historical periods in which the fiction was set and his characters reflected the same.</p><p>He is also known for skillfully manipulating the traditional literary genres to explore historical periods.</p><p>Among his most celebrated works is <em>Ragtime (1975) </em>which depicts the picture of New York years before the beginning of World War 1.</p><p>His later works were set around the Great Depression, American Civil War and other challenges of the late 19th and 20th century.</p>