Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

Quote of the day by Ernest Hemingway: “The world breaks everyone…”

Hemingway penned down this quote in his popular novel ‘A farewell to arms’, originally published in 1929.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 04:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 April 2026, 04:22 IST
Educationliteraturequote of the day

Follow us on :

Follow Us