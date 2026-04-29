Quote of the day by Ernest Hemingway: “The world breaks everyone…”

<p><strong>“The world breaks everyone, and afterward, many are strong at the broken places.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins> </strong>This quote by Nobel Laureate Ernest Hemingway reflects on the inevitability of hardship as a shared human experience. The idea that “the world breaks everyone” suggests that suffering, loss, or emotional upheaval is not exceptional, but universal. No one moves through life untouched.</p><p>However, the second part of the quote shifts the perspective. Rather than viewing brokenness as an end, Hemingway suggests it can become a site of strength. The “broken places” are not erased or hidden, instead, they are where resilience is built.</p><p>Unlike romanticised notions of healing, this line does not promise that pain disappears. Instead, it acknowledges that people carry their wounds, but some learn to grow around them, becoming stronger not despite their experiences, but because of them.</p><p>Hemingway penned down this quote in his popular novel ‘A farewell to arms’, originally published in 1929.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author: </ins></strong>Ernest Hemingway (1899–1961) was an American novelist and journalist, known for his sparse prose style and themes of war, loss, and human endurance. A key figure in 20th-century literature, his writing often reflected his own experiences as a war correspondent and traveller.</p><p>He is best known for works such as ‘The Old Man and the Sea’ and ‘For Whom the Bell Tolls.’ Hemingway was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature, and his work continues to be studied for its understated exploration of courage, suffering, and resilience.</p>