Quote of the day by Ernest Hemingway: “When people talk, listen completely. Most people never listen.”

<h2><strong>“When people talk, listen completely. Most people never listen.”</strong></h2><p><br><strong>Explanation: </strong>The quote is very often attributed to the American novelist Ernest Hemingway and implies a human tendency to not make sincere efforts to listen to other people.</p><p>The author suggests that most people hear words but rarely try to understand the deeper context of other people' sentences. Sometimes they may unintentionally interrupt other’s flow of words. The quote argues that unlike simply hearing other people, listening is more a more cognitively complex process that requires a person to closely observe the emotions behind those words and process their words in a context and without any existing judgement or bias.</p><p>The author also highlights a human tendency to actively listen to arguments that are consistent with their belief system and become indifference to those which contradicts their thoughts or beliefs.</p><p>The author suggests that in order to listen to another person, one has to keep their mind open.</p><p><strong>About the author</strong>: Ernest Hemingway (born 1899) was a famous American novelist known for his understated writing style and simplicity of expression. His works often revolved around themes of war, courage and resilience. Working as a journalist and also as an ambulance driver for those injured in the war, the writer known for his direct and straightforward diction was grounded in realistic portrayal of war.</p><p>Among his most celebrated works are <em>A</em> <em>Farewell to Arms (1929) </em>and <em>The Old Man and the Sea (1952) </em>which earned him a Pulitzer Prize and later the Nobel Prize in 1954.</p>