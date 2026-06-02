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Quote of the day by Ernest Hemingway: “When people talk, listen completely. Most people never listen.”

Ernest Hemingway (born 1899) was a famous American novelist known for his understated writing style and simplicity of expression.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 06:39 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 06:39 IST
quote of the day

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