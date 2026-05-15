<p><strong>“Don’t bend; don’t water it down; don’t try to make it logical.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins></strong><ins> </ins>Franz Kafka speaks about the importance of remaining honest to one’s own thoughts, feelings, and way of seeing the world.</p><p>The line suggests that people are often encouraged to simplify themselves, soften their ideas, or make everything appear acceptable and easy to understand for others. In many situations, there is pressure to behave in ways that feel more socially acceptable, practical, or predictable.</p><p>Kafka’s words push against that instinct. “Don’t bend” points towards resisting unnecessary compromise of one’s identity or convictions. “Don’t water it down” reflects the idea of not weakening thoughts or emotions simply to make them easier for others to consume. And “don’t try to make it logical” acknowledges that not every feeling, experience, or creative idea can be fully explained through neat reasoning.</p><p>The quote does not reject logic itself, but rather questions the constant need to force every human experience into something perfectly understandable or acceptable.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins></strong> Franz Kafka (1883–1924) was a German-speaking writer from Prague, widely regarded as one of the most influential literary figures of the twentieth century.</p><p>He is best known for works such as The Metamorphosis, The Trial, and The Castle. His writing often explored alienation, anxiety, identity, absurdity, and the tension between the individual and society.</p>