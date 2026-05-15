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Quote of the day by Franz Kafka: “Don’t bend; don’t water it down; don’t try to make it logical.”

Franz Kafka (1883–1924) was a German-speaking writer from Prague.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 03:53 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 03:53 IST
EducationFranz KafkaidentityQuotesquote of the day

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