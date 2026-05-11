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Quote of the day by Franz Kafka: “If a man has his eyes bound, you can encourage him…”

Kafka is best known for works such as The Trial, The Metamorphosis, and The Castle.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 04:28 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 04:28 IST
EducationFranz KafkaQuotesquote of the day

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