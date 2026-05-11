<p><strong>“If a man has his eyes bound, you can encourage him as much as you like to stare through the bandage, but he’ll never see anything.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins></strong> Franz Kafka suggests that effort alone is not enough when the real problem is still blocking a person’s ability to understand or see clearly. Simply encouraging someone to “try harder” cannot help if something is fundamentally preventing them from seeing the truth in the first place.</p><p>The “bandage” in the quote can represent many things, like fear, ignorance, rigid beliefs, misinformation, or systems that restrict understanding. As long as those barriers remain in place, simply asking someone to “try harder” or “look closer” achieves very little.</p><p>The quote also reflects a broader idea often associated with Kafka’s writing: that individuals are frequently trapped within conditions they do not fully control or even recognise. In such situations, the problem is not a lack of willingness, but the inability to access clarity itself.</p><p>At its core, the line highlights the importance of removing what limits perception before expecting awareness or change. True understanding requires the freedom to actually see things as they are.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins></strong> Franz Kafka (1883–1924) was a German-speaking writer from Prague, widely regarded as one of the most influential literary figures of the twentieth century. His works often explored alienation, anxiety, authority, and the confusion of modern life.</p><p>Kafka is best known for works such as The Trial, The Metamorphosis, and The Castle. </p>.Quote of the day by Haruki Murakami: “If you only read the books that everyone else is reading…”