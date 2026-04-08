<p><strong>“It’s only because of their stupidity that they are able to be so sure of themselves.”</strong></p><p>Explanation: The quote has been borrowed from the author’s famous work <em>The Trial </em>where the protagonist is arrested and prosecuted by a mysterious court.</p><p>When the protagonist expects to find intelligence and justice in the court, he is disappointed to find a bunch of people who are so full of confidence but none of their arguments make any sense.</p><p>Kafka here is implying that if a person is certain of knowing everything, then they don’t know enough because a curious mind is dazzled by the complexity of life and hardly satisfied. Only people who are so sure of a subject are the ones who are afraid to understand the whole picture and exercise control to limit its scope.</p><p>In other words, the author is trying to say that doubt is a sign of intelligence and certainty, a trait of a limited mind.</p><p>In today’s context it could mean if a person or system is unwilling to doubt themselves, they probably don’t know it all. </p><p><strong>About the author: </strong>Franz Kafka was a German-speaking writer (born in 1883) from Prague (Austria-Hungary). His ideas had a monumental impact on modern English literature. With his life cut short by tuberculosis, only some of his impressionable works got published.</p><p>Born into a middle class Jewish family, Kafka had a difficult relationship with his father. Hence, the feelings of guilt, inadequacy and anxiety became a central theme in most of his works.</p><p>His most celebrated novel <em>The Trial, The Castle </em>and others<em> </em>depicted protagonists trapped within insensible systems of authority or hierarchies that remain unexplainable. </p><p>Themes of bureaucracy, law and punishment also marked many of his works.</p>