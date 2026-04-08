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Quote of the day by Franz Kafka: “It’s only because of their stupidity that they are able to be so sure of themselves.”

His most celebrated novel The Trial, The Castle and others depicted protagonists trapped within insensible systems of authority or hierarchies that remain unexplainable.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 06:57 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 06:57 IST
quote of the day

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