<p><strong>“Many a book is like a key to unknown chambers within the castle of one’s own self.” </strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins></strong> This quote by Franz Kafka highlights the transformative power of reading. While books are often seen as sources of information, Kafka suggests that they do much more, they help people discover parts of themselves that they may not have known existed.</p><p>Every book introduces readers to new ideas, experiences, emotions and perspectives. In the process, it can reveal hidden interests, challenge long-held beliefs or bring clarity to feelings that were previously difficult to understand. </p><p>Kafka compares the human mind to a castle filled with unexplored rooms. Many of these "chambers" remain closed until something unlocks them. Books, according to him, often serve as those keys. A reader may begin a book expecting to learn about the world, only to end up learning something important about themselves.</p><p>The quote is also a reminder that reading is a deeply personal experience. Two people can read the same book and come away with entirely different insights, depending on their own lives and experiences. In that sense, books do not simply tell stories, they encourage reflection, self-discovery and growth.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author: </ins></strong>Franz Kafka (1883–1924) was a German-speaking writer from Prague and is regarded as one of the most influential literary figures of the twentieth century. </p><p>His works, including The Metamorphosis, The Trial and The Castle, explored themes of identity, isolation, anxiety and the complexities of modern life. Though many of his writings gained recognition only after his death, Kafka's ideas continue to influence literature, philosophy and popular culture around the world.</p>.Quote of the day by Ian Fleming: “The distance between insanity and genius is measured only by success.”