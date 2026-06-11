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Quote of the day by Franz Kafka: “Many a book is like a key to unknown chambers…”

Franz Kafka was a German-speaking writer from Prague and is regarded as one of the most influential literary figures of the twentieth century.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 04:04 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 04:04 IST
EducationBooksliteratureFranz KafkaQuotesquote of the day

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