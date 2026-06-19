Quote of the day by Franz Kafka: “Youth is happy because it has the ability to see beauty.”

<h2><em><strong>“Youth is happy because it has the ability to see beauty.”</strong></em></h2><p><strong><ins>Explanation</ins></strong>: The quote implies that youth often sees the world without preconceived notions and without a sense of deep cynicism.</p><p>In other words, their sense of curiosity allows them to see and appreciate the small wonders of life.</p><p>With a tint of optimism, they somehow are able to see the limitless possibilities life has to offer.</p><p>Some analysts have interpreted this quote as a reminder that true youth is seldom about chronological or biological age. It has more to do with how one perceives the world. </p><p>The quote implies that true happiness stems from a state of mind which still has the ability to appreciate the beauty in the world.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author</ins>: </strong>Franz Kafka was a German-speaking writer (born in 1883) from Prague (Austria-Hungary). His ideas had a monumental impact on modern English literature. With his life cut short by tuberculosis, only some of his impressionable works got published.</p><p>Born into a middle class Jewish family, Kafka had a difficult relationship with his father. Hence, the feelings of guilt, inadequacy and anxiety became a central theme in most of his works.</p><p>His most celebrated novel <em>The Trial, The Castle </em>and others<em> </em>depicted protagonists trapped within insensible systems of authority or hierarchies that remain unexplainable. </p><p>Themes of bureaucracy, law and punishment also marked many of his works.</p>