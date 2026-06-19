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Quote of the day by Franz Kafka: “Youth is happy because it has the ability to see beauty.”

Franz Kafka was a German-speaking writer (born in 1883) from Prague (Austria-Hungary). His ideas had a monumental impact on modern English literature.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 07:16 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 07:16 IST
quote of the day

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