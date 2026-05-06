Quote of the day by Friedrich Nietzsche: “It is hard enough to remember my opinions, without also remembering my reasons for them!”

<p><strong>“It is hard enough to remember my opinions, without also remembering my reasons for them!”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins></strong> The saying is a jest intended to mock a tendency among people to hold an opinion close to their chest but discarding the reason which caused them to have that belief in the first place.</p><p>In other words, it is reasonable for people to have an opinion defined by some past experience or collected evidence. However, many times these opinions are passed on from one generation to the next or fed by the society. People might readily pick on these beliefs but rarely question the reason behind it or evidence that proves its credibility.</p><p>Sometimes people form opinions based on logic or a defined reason, however, as time passes, they might hold on to it so tightly and even make it a part of their identity. But they might not make the effort to keep the evidence as a part of their memory.</p><p>The quote is also a reminder for people to often question their beliefs whether they still hold relevance at the point or is it wise to change them as time passes.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author</ins></strong>: Friedrich Nietzsche<strong> </strong>(born 1844) was an influential German philosopher whose theories around religion and life defined the works of many upcoming philosophers, psychologists, poets, novelists and other great thinkers. </p><p>His writings on truth, morality, cultural history, nihilism and the meaning of existence influenced the Western philosophers and famous intellectuals.</p><p>His discourse on ‘death of God’ was a metaphorical end to the old, traditional religious and metaphysical beliefs of the West which imagined a power at the center of existence. His works pushed the world to rethink the meaning of life and purpose differently. </p>