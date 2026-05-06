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Quote of the day by Friedrich Nietzsche: “It is hard enough to remember my opinions, without also remembering my reasons for them!”

Friedrich Nietzsche (born 1844) was an influential German philosopher whose theories around religion and life defined the works of many intellectuals around the world.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 10:00 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 10:00 IST
quote of the day

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