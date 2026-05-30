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Quote of the day by Fyodor Dostoevsky: “But how can you live and have no story to tell?”

Fyodor Dostoevsky (born 1821) was a Russian novelist and short story writer whose deep dive into the psychology of the human mind had a monumental impact on the fiction of the 20th century and later.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 05:51 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 05:51 IST
quote of the day

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