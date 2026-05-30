Quote of the day by Fyodor Dostoevsky: “But how can you live and have no story to tell?”

<h3>“But how can you live and have no story to tell?”</h3><p><br><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins></strong> The quote has been borrowed from Dostoevsky’s short story <em>White Nights </em>and is a critique on a life spent only in contemplation, isolation or daydreaming rather than actually cultivating some lived experiences.</p><p>In the story, the narrator is a ‘lonely’ dreamer who mostly lives in his head amidst complex ideas and thoughts. It is only when he meets a woman, it strikes to him that he has no real-life stories because he rarely participated in the world around him.</p><p>In other words, the author carefully plays around a human tendency to ‘play it safe’ all the time. To avoid failure, one feels scared to take a risk, to prevent a heartbreak, one chooses to not go after love and to escape conflict, people feel it safe to not take a stand. While people are biologically living all the time, they often devoid their life of experiences where they can feel totally alive.</p><p>The author is also implying that one must stop seeing one’s life from the sidelines but rather make brave choices that puts them in the driving seat of their lives. </p><p>Also, a life untouched by risk, emotions and connection leaves behind no impressions.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins> </strong>Fyodor Dostoevsky (born 1821) was a Russian novelist and short story writer whose deep dive into the psychology of the human mind had a monumental impact on the fiction of the 20th century and later.</p><p>His personal life was marked by tragic events, including mock execution, imprisonment in Siberia and illness. </p><p>He is well known for his predictions on how Russian revolutionaries would behave if they came in power.</p><p>Among the literary figures of all times, he is known as the best psychologist who could describe the states of mind with utmost precision.</p><p>Having spent time in prison and facing the fear of execution (as he was a part of a rebel group trying to work against the establishment), Dostoevsky could deeply understand darker themes of life like guilt, grief, and fear of death.</p><p>His most celebrated works are <em>Notes from the Underground, Crime and Punishment, The Possessed </em>and <em>The Brothers Karamazov.</em></p>