<p><strong>“It takes something more than intelligence to act intelligently”</strong></p><p>Explanation: The quote has been borrowed from the author’s most celebrated work <em>Crime and Punishment.</em></p><p>In the novel, the protagonist uses this quote to describe another man who is endowed with an extraordinary brain power but who lacks humility. He is proud to have a nice head over his shoulders but his intelligence is of little to no use to others.</p><p>It implies that intelligence is just a tool and not a virtue in itself. If used with discernment and empathy, it becomes wisdom and if used without conscience, it can make people act foolishly or in a destructive manner.</p><p>Intelligence is attributed to logical thinking or finding solutions to a problem. However, logic alone cannot decide one’s course of action unless it is accompanied with a deeper understanding of the situation.</p><p>In other words, the knowledge on how to do something is not enough but when and why it should be done is what makes a person truly intelligent.</p><p><strong>About the author: </strong>Fyodor Dostoevsky (born 1821) was a Russian novelist and short story writer whose deep dive into the psychology of the human mind had a monumental impact on the fiction of the 20th century and later.</p><p>His personal life was marked by tragic events, including mock execution, imprisonment in Siberia and illness. </p><p>He is well known for his predictions on how Russian revolutionaries would behave if they came in power.</p><p>Among the literary figures of all times, he is known as the best psychologist who could describe the states of mind with utmost precision.</p><p>Having spent time in prison and facing the fear of execution (as he was a part of a rebel group trying to top off the establishment), Dostoevsky could deeply understand darker themes of life like guilt, grief, and fear of death.</p><p>His most celebrated works are <em>Notes from the Underground, Crime and Punishment, The Possessed </em>and <em>The Brothers Karamazov.</em></p>