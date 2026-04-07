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Quote of the day by Fyodor Dostoevsky: “It takes something more than intelligence to act intelligently”

Among the literary figures of all times, he is known as the best psychologist who could describe the states of mind with utmost precision.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 06:53 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 06:53 IST
quote of the day

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