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Quote of the day by Fyodor Dostoevsky: “The mystery of human existence lies not in just staying alive...”

The quote is attributed to Fyodor Dostoevsky, one of the most influential novelists in world literature.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 04:38 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 04:38 IST
EducationliteratureQuotesquote of the day

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