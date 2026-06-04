Quote of the day by Fyodor Dostoevsky: “The mystery of human existence lies not in just staying alive...”

<p><strong>“The mystery of human existence lies not in just staying alive, but in finding something to live for.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins> </strong>This quote by Fyodor Dostoevsky suggests that life is about more than mere existence.</p><p>Simply staying alive, going through routines, meeting responsibilities and passing time may keep a person functioning, but it does not necessarily make life meaningful. According to Dostoevsky, what truly sustains human beings is a sense of purpose; something that gives direction, hope and significance to their days.</p><p>For some, it may be a career or a lifelong ambition. For others, it may be family, friendship, art, learning, service to society or the desire to make a difference in the lives of others. It does not have to be grand or world-changing.</p><p>During difficult times, people are often able to endure extraordinary hardship when they have something they care about deeply. A goal, a dream, or a relationship.</p><p>The answer will be different for everyone. Yet the search itself is part of what makes us human.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author</ins>: </strong>The quote is attributed to Fyodor Dostoevsky, one of the most influential novelists in world literature. His works, including Crime and Punishment, The Brothers Karamazov and Notes from Underground, explored profound questions about morality, suffering, faith, freedom and the purpose of life.</p><p>Writing in nineteenth-century Russia, Dostoevsky examined the struggles of ordinary people confronting extraordinary emotional and philosophical challenges.</p>