Quote of the day by George Bernard Shaw: “Progress is impossible without change…”

<p><strong>"Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything."</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation</ins>: </strong>Change is often uncomfortable, but George Bernard Shaw reminds us that it is also essential for growth. This quote suggests that real progress can only happen when we are willing to rethink old ideas and embrace new perspectives.</p><p>The quote also highlights the importance of an open mind. Holding on rigidly to existing beliefs or ways of doing things may provide a sense of familiarity, but it can also prevent learning, innovation and improvement. Being open to change does not mean abandoning one's values; rather, it means being willing to question assumptions, learn from new experiences and adapt when circumstances demand it.</p><p>In a rapidly changing world, the message remains especially relevant. Progress in science, technology, education and society has often been driven by people who challenged conventional thinking and were prepared to look at problems differently.</p>.Quote of the day by Ian Fleming: “The distance between insanity and genius is measured only by success.”.<p><strong><ins>About the author</ins></strong>: George Bernard Shaw (1856-1950) was an Irish playwright, critic and political thinker, widely regarded as one of the greatest dramatists in the English language. Over the course of his career, he wrote more than 60 plays, many of which explored themes such as social inequality, education, politics and human behaviour through wit and satire.</p><p>Shaw was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1925 for his contribution to literature and is best known for works such as Pygmalion, Man and Superman, and Saint Joan. Pygmalion later inspired the acclaimed musical My Fair Lady.</p>