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Quote of the day by George Bernard Shaw: “Progress is impossible without change…”

George Bernard Shaw wrote more than 60 plays exploring themes such as social inequality, education, politics and human behaviour through wit and satire.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 05:07 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 05:07 IST
EducationQuotesquote of the day

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